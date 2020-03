The rupee opened 25 paise lower against dollar on Monday. The currency started at 74 per dollar versus previous close of 73.79. On Friday, the rupee plummeted against the US dollar as coronavirus-panicked investors assessed deteriorating financial markets.

Global share markets, meanwhile, tumbled on Monday as panicked investors fled to bonds to hedge the economic shock of the coronavirus.

Investors drove 30-year US bond yields beneath 1 percent as they wagered the Federal Reserve would be forced to cut interest rates by at least 75 basis points at its March 18 meeting, despite only just having delivered an emergency easing.

Oil prices plunged around 30 percent on Monday, heading towards their biggest daily loss since 1991 after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and set plans for a big increase in crude production in April.