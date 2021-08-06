Rupee gains for 5th straight session to settle at 74.15 against dollar

The rupee inched 2 paise higher to close at 74.15 (provisional) against the US currency, marking its fifth straight session of gains on Friday, after the announcement of RBI monetary policy. At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 74.11 and hit an intra-day high of 74.10 and a low of 74.22. It finally closed at 74.15, higher by 2 paise over its last close.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 74.17 against the US dollar. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday decided to keep benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 percent but maintained an accommodative stance as the economy is yet to recover from the impact of second COVID wave.

The RBI, however, raised the retail inflation projection for the current fiscal to 5.7 percent on account of supply side impediments, firm crude oil prices and higher cost of raw materials. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.59 percent to USD 71.71 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.18 percent to 92.41. On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 215.12 points or 0.39 percent lower at 54,277.72, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 56.40 points or 0.35 percent to 16,238.20.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 719.88 crore, as per exchange data.