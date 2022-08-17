Rupee gains by 39 paise against dollar

By Asmita Pant

The rupee appreciated by 39 paise to touch 79.27 against the US dollar on Wednesday, a day after India reported a 0.13 percent month-on-month decline in inflation-based Wholesale Price Index (WPI). Dollar remained unchanged ahead minutes of Fed's meeting while global crude oil benchmarks rebounded after falling to six-month low in the previous session.

Bond yields touched the lowest level since August 4, on lower crude oil prices hit in Tuesday's session.

The domestic currency had settled at 79.66 against the greenback in Friday's session. The currency market was closed for four days, before opening again on Wednesday.

The dollar index — which measures the US dollar against a basket of currencies — remained flatish.

Crude oil prices rebounded from six-month lows hit on Tuesday after a larger-than-expected drop in US oil and gasoline stocks. Brent crude futures jumped 3.9 percent to $95.95 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were 0.83 percent up at $87.25 a barrel.

Indian equity benchmarks opened in green mirroring largely positive cues from global markets.