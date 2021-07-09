Home

    Rupee gains 4 paise to 74.67 against US dollar in early trade

    By PTI | IST (Published)
    The rupee appreciated 4 paise to 74.67 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, despite a weak trend in domestic equity markets. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened slightly strong at 74.68 against the dollar and gained some further ground to quote 74.67 in the morning session, registering a rise of 4 paise over its previous close.

    Rupee gains 4 paise to 74.67 against US dollar in early trade
    In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 74.71 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, surged 0.05 per cent at 92.45.
    On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 127.67 points or 0.24 percent lower at 52,441.27, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 26.95 points to 15,700.95. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 554.92 crore, as per exchange data. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures dropped 0.05 percent to USD 74.08 per barrel.
    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto4,019.45 -57.85 -1.42
    Eicher Motors2,698.50 -30.80 -1.13
    Axis Bank746.25 -8.15 -1.08
    HDFC Bank1,506.00 -14.45 -0.95
    Shree Cements27,335.00 -246.80 -0.89
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto4,019.45 -57.85 -1.42
    Eicher Motors2,698.50 -30.80 -1.13
    Axis Bank746.25 -8.15 -1.08
    HDFC Bank1,506.00 -14.45 -0.95
    Shree Cements27,335.00 -246.80 -0.89
    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.6175-0.0875-0.12
    Euro-Rupee88.3040-0.1910-0.22
    Pound-Rupee102.8330-0.1820-0.18
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6783-0.0022-0.33
