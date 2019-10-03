Rupee falls sharply against US dollar over losses in equities

The Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar on Thursday following losses in equity markets amid trade war and geopolitical tensions. The rupee opened at 71.2175 per dollar, down 13 paise from its previous close of 71.0837.

At 9.27 AM, the Indian currency was trading 0.34 percent lower at 71.3313 against the US dollar. The rupee hit a low of 71.345 in intraday trade.

Investors are also cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision on Friday. Most analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 expect the RBI to cut key interest rates by 25 basis points.

Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE's Nifty 50 fell 0.5 percent in the opening trade. The Sensex was trading 175.5 points lower at 38,129.88, while the Nifty was down 51.95 points at 11,307.95.

Yields on the 10-year government bond traded at 6.62 percent.

Equities in the US and Asia fell sharply after the United States opened a new trade war front by saying it will impose tariffs on $7.5 billion of goods from the European Union. Japan's Nikkei stock index dropped 1.96 percent and Australian shares declined 2.19 percent.