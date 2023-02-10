homemarket Newscurrency NewsRupee falls to 82.63 against US dollar

Rupee falls to 82.63 against US dollar

By Sangam Singh  Feb 10, 2023 9:25:08 AM IST (Updated)

Rupee opened 12 paisa lower to 82.63 vs the dollar amid a rise in the dollar index.

Rupee opened 12 paisa lower to 82.63 vs the dollar amid a rise in the dollar index. However, in the value of global crude oil benchmarks witnessed a minor downfall.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — gained 0.17 percent to 103.27.
Brent crude futures were trading 0.37 percent lower at $84.19 per barrel whereas WTI futures were trading 0.47 percent higher at $77.69 per barrel at the last count.
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in red on Friday.
First Published: Feb 10, 2023 9:22 AM IST
