Currency Rupee falls below 73 mark, hits 16-month low on forex outflows, crude surge Updated : March 03, 2020 09:18 PM IST Forex traders said the rupee which started the day on a positive note witnessed heavy volatility during the session as uncertainty over the economic impact of coronavirus spooked investors. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 72.50. During the day it saw a high of 72.43 and a low of 73.34 against the American currency. The domestic unit finally settled at 73.19 against the greenback, down 43 paise over its previous closing price of 72.76. This is the lowest closing level since November 1, 2018.