Rupee falls 29 paise to close at 74.57 against US dollar

The rupee on Tuesday slumped 29 paise to close at 74.57 (provisional) against the US dollar, tracking the strength of the American currency in the overseas market. Forex traders said growing concerns over the Omicron variant of coronavirus and its impact on economic recovery as well as firm crude oil prices weighed on the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 74.49 and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.46 and a low of 74.61 against the US dollar. The local unit finally settled at 74.57, down 29 paise over its previous close of 74.28.

The dollar index , which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.02 percent up at 96.23. Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.39 percent to USD 79.29 per barrel.