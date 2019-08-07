Rupee falls 17 paise against US dollar in opening trade; RBI policy in focus

The rupee extended losses against the US dollar on Wednesday, after falling for past four sessions, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision later in the day.

The market has already priced in 25 basis point cut in interest rate amid lower core CPI and persistent economic slowdown.

At 09:06 AM, the rupee was trading at 70.92 a dollar, down 11 paise from its Tuesday’s close of 70.81. The home currency opened at 70.98 and touched a high and a low of 70.88 and 70.98 a dollar, respectively.

In the currency market, the US dollar fell against the yen as a year-long US-China trade war escalated.

The world’s two largest economies are locked in an intense trade dispute that rapidly escalated late last week when US President Donald Trump said he would impose more tariffs on Chinese goods.

The dollar fell 0.3 percent to 106.16 yen in early Asian trading. On Tuesday, the dollar rallied from a low of 105.51 yen to as high as 107.07 yen in a volatile session sparked by worries about China's currency policy.

In commodity markets, oil prices steadied after falling at the start of the session.

International benchmark Brent crude futures were at $58.97 a barrel by 0221 GMT, up 3 cents, or 0.05 percent, from their previous settlement and trading near seven-month lows.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 2,107 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional data.