Rupee extends losses, opens lower at 71.83 a dollar; bond yields spike

Updated : September 17, 2019 09:18 AM IST

At 09:06 AM, the rupee was trading at 71.86 a dollar, down 26 paise from its Mondayâ€™s close of 71.60.
In debt markets, the yields on the 10-year government bonds jumped 1.16 percent at 6.71 percent from the previous close of 6.64 percent.
