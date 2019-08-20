Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Rupee extends losses, opens lower at 71.51 a dollar

Updated : August 20, 2019 09:13 AM IST

At 09:10 AM, the rupee was trading at 71.60 a dollar down 17 paise from its Mondayâ€™s close of 71.43.
In debt markets, the yields on the 10-year government bonds were up 0.21 percent to 6.60 percent from its previous close of 6.59 percent.
