Rupee extends losses, opens lower at 69.24 a dollar; bond yields slump

Updated : August 02, 2019 09:39 AM IST

At 09:05 AM, the rupee was trading at 69.23 a dollar, down 18 paise from its Thursday’s close of 69.05.
In debt markets, the yields on the 10-year government bonds plunged 1.4 percent to 6.33 percent from its previous close of 6.42 percent.
Rupee extends losses, opens lower at 69.24 a dollar; bond yields slump
