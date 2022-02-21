Rupee extends gains for 5th day, rises by 11 paise as dollar, crude weaken

Rising for the fifth straight day, the rupee extended gains by 11 paise to close at 74.55 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday on the back of a weak dollar and softer crude oil prices amid hopes of a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The local unit opened strong at 74.51 to a dollar and later spurted to the day's high of 74.35 as crude oil traded below USD 95 per barrel. The rupee later gave up some of the gains due to losses in the domestic equity markets and forex outflows, before finally finishing at 74.55. The local currency had closed at 74.66 against the greenback on Friday.

"Rupee traded strong near 74.55 as dollar index weakness keep strength in rupee. Crude prices took a halt and trading below USD 95 has cheered the rupee market," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

Brent crude also traded down at USD 93.51 per barrel on hopes of a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine stalemate.