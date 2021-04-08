  • SENSEX
Rupee ends at 74.59 per dollar; lowest since Nov 4

Updated : April 08, 2021 04:15 PM IST

Indian rupee nosedived 11 paise on Thursday to end at 74.59 per dollar, its biggest single-session drop since November 4 against the US currency.
Investors fear that a rapid resurgence of COVID-19 cases can disrupt the economic recovery.
Published : April 08, 2021 04:04 PM IST

