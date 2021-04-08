Rupee ends at 74.59 per dollar; lowest since Nov 4

Indian rupee nosedived 11 paise on Thursday to end at 74.59 per dollar, its biggest single-session drop since November 4 against the US currency. Investors fear that a rapid resurgence of COVID-19 cases can disrupt the economic recovery.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.38 against the greenback and traded in the range of 74.19 to 74.93 during the day.

The Indian rupee had plunged soon after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) announced its monetary policy on Wednesday. The local currency fell 105 points on Wednesday.

India reported 1,26,789 new COVID-19 cases in a day, setting a new record for single-day tally, the data released by the health ministry on Thursday showed. The total number of active cases now stands at 1,29,28,574.

Jateen Trivedi, the Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities, said that "government spending keeps increasing on vaccines and health products due to rising COVID-19 cases. INR will be seen in a range of 74.45-75.15 in sessions ahead with a weak trend for the rupee".

This is the fourth straight session of loss for the domestic unit, during which it has seen a depreciation of 146 paise. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.06 percent to 92.39.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.51 percent down at USD 62.84 per barrel. On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 84 points higher at 49,746, and Nifty advanced by 54 points to 14,873.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 227.42 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield on Thursday settled at 6.03 percent as against the previous close of 6.08 percent. This is the lowest level since budget day i.e., February 1, 2021.

With inputs from PTI