Rupee ends at 74.59 per dollar; lowest since Nov 4 Updated : April 08, 2021 04:15 PM IST Indian rupee nosedived 11 paise on Thursday to end at 74.59 per dollar, its biggest single-session drop since November 4 against the US currency. Investors fear that a rapid resurgence of COVID-19 cases can disrupt the economic recovery. Published : April 08, 2021 04:04 PM IST