    currency News

    Rupee edges lower, approaches 80 mark against dollar

    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)

    Mini

    The rupee fell five paise to touch 79.83 against the US dollar on Monday amid firmness in US dollar. However, fall in global crude oil benchmarks helped kept the losses in check.

    The dollar index — which measures the US dollar against a basket of currencies — remained flatish.
    Crude oil prices fell on Monday on strong dollar and fears of week demand amid economic slowdown. Brent crude futures slumped 1.4 percent to $95.4 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were 0.3 percent down at $89.2 a barrel.
    Indian equity benchmarks opened in red mirroring largely negative cues from global markets.
    Tags

    DollarDollar rupeedollar to rupeedollar vs rupeeForexrupee
