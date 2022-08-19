By Asmita Pant

The rupee depreciated by eight paise to touch 79.75 against the US dollar on Friday amid strength in dollar. Cooling oil prices, however, yielded support.

The dollar index — which measures the US dollar against a basket of currencies — rose 0.2 percent.

Crude oil prices fell on Friday amid recession fears and possible output increase by OPEC+.

Brent crude futures slumped 3.7 percent to $93.1 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were 0.9 percent down at $89.7 a barrel.

Indian equity benchmarks opened in red mirroring largely negative cues from global markets.