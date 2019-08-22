Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Rupee edges lower after flat opening, bond yields rise

Updated : August 22, 2019 09:12 AM IST

At 09:10 AM, the rupee was trading at 71.66 a dollar, down 11 paise from its Wednesdayâ€™s close of 71.55.
In debt markets, the yields on the 10-year government bonds were up 0.26 percent to 6.58 percent from its previous close of 6.57 percent.
Rupee edges lower after flat opening, bond yields rise
