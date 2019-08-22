Rupee edges lower after flat opening, bond yields rise

The rupee edged lower against the US dollar on Thursday, hurt by a stronger greenback and a sustained rally in global oil prices.

Forex traders said investors are awaiting government intervention to revive the slowing economy. There are expectations that the government would come out with sector-specific stimulus sometime soon.

At 09:10 AM, the rupee was trading at 71.66 a dollar, down 11 paise from its Wednesdayâ€™s close of 71.55. The home currency opened at 71.55 and touched a high and a low of 71.55 and 71.67 a dollar, respectively.

In the currency market, the dollar held gains after minutes from the Federal Reserveâ€™s last policy meeting tempered the rate cut expectations.

The dollar held steady at 106.50 yen following a 0.36 percent gain on Wednesday, its biggest since August 13.

Central bankers will gather at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday with markets focused on a scheduled speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

In the commodity markets, oil prices edged higher on Thursday after a drawdown in US crude inventories.

Brent crude futures climbed for a fifth consecutive session on Thursday, rising 6 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $60.36 a barrel.

Foreign investors pulled out Rs 770.81 crore from Indian equities on Wednesday, as per exchange data.