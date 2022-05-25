The rupee edged higher to 77.51 against the US dollar on Wednesday amid strength in domestic equities, though rising oil prices and sustained foreign fund outflows limited the upside.

It began the day at 77.53 against the greenback, as against its previous close of 77.58.

Crude oil rates rose one percent on Wednesday amid tight supplies and the prospect of rising demand with the arriving US summer driving season. Brent futures were up by $1.1 at $111.8 a barrel at the last count. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up by $1 at $110.8 a barrel.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against six peers — climbed up as much as 0.2 percent to 102.1.

"The rupee is struggling due to rising domestic inflation, higher global energy prices and rising imports. We expect it to remain volatile this week," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities at Mehta Equities. He expects the rupee to hold its major support level of 78.10 against the dollar.

"We expect the dollar index to remain volatile ahead of the FOMC meeting minutes. It could hold 101.2 level on a closing basis," he said.

Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will be released later in the day.