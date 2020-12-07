Currency Rupee drops by 10 paise to 73.90 against US dollar Updated : December 07, 2020 06:04 PM IST At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit witnessed a volatile trading session. It opened at 73.79 and rose to an intra-day high of 73.70 in the first half. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.79 percent to USD 48.86 per barrel. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.