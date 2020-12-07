Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Currency
Currency

Rupee drops by 10 paise to 73.90 against US dollar

Updated : December 07, 2020 06:04 PM IST

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit witnessed a volatile trading session.
It opened at 73.79 and rose to an intra-day high of 73.70 in the first half.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.79 percent to USD 48.86 per barrel.
Rupee drops by 10 paise to 73.90 against US dollar

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Export demand improving; gem, jewellery shipments may reach Rs 1.6 lakh crore in FY21: GJEPC

Export demand improving; gem, jewellery shipments may reach Rs 1.6 lakh crore in FY21: GJEPC

NCLAT stays NCLT order directing ArcelorMittal India to pay Rs 1,300 cr as IRP cost

NCLAT stays NCLT order directing ArcelorMittal India to pay Rs 1,300 cr as IRP cost

CPO-5 has a potential of more than 1 billion barrels, says ONGC Videsh

CPO-5 has a potential of more than 1 billion barrels, says ONGC Videsh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement