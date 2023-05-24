Rupee vs US dollar: INR slips to 82.83 versus USD

The rupee fell three paise from its previous close to 82.83 vs the US dollar on Wednesday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading marginally lower at 103.3.
Crude oil benchmarks gained on Wednesday. At the last count, brent crude futures and WTI futures were trading over a percent higher at $77.7 per barrel and $73.8 per barrel, respectively.
"On the bay, the fundamentals, except the inflow story, are not pretty much in favor of the rupee. Weakening Chinese Yuan amid rapidly rising COVID cases, falling Japanese Yen, rising USD, rising oil amid possible supply cuts by OPEC+, and reducing domestic exports leading to increased deficits, all are serving a perfect recipe for USD-INR to break above 83.00 levels. However, as hinted in yesterday’s report, RBI’s action would be watched closely this time whether the bank is allowing the USD-INR pair to breach 83.00 - 83.25 levels. An intervention could bring the pair back near the 82.30-82.50 region and its absence could trigger the move towards 83.50-83.80 levels," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened lower on Wednesday.
