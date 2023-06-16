Rupee vs US dollar: INR rises 21 paise versus USD, below 82-mark

According to Pabari, overall, the rupee is likely to trade in the consolidated range of 81.80-82.70 as negative factors would outweigh the positive factors.

The rupee appreciated 21 paise from its previous close to 81.96 vs the US dollar on Friday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading marginally higher at 101.8.

Crude oil benchmarks extended losses in the session today. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.2 percent lower at $75.5 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.2 percent lower at $70.4 per barrel.

"The Indian rupee is expected to start the day at a one-month high against the USD due to positive market sentiment and increased demand for riskier assets. This surge in the rupee goes against the usual trend seen in June, where it typically depreciates, having done so in seven out of the last ten years as corporate inflows are helping. The appreciation of the local currency can be attributed to over $2 billion inflows from FII, with Indian equities appearing relatively more attractive and bearish dollar sentiment as of now," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

However, Pabari lists out the reasons that might limit the rupee’s gains:

• Widening of trade deficit: India’s trade deficit has widened to a 5-month high of $22 billion in May vs $15 billion in April. Exports are falling drastically vs the imports, which could weigh on the rupee.

• Weaker Chinese currency: Chinese currency is trading at a six-month low due to weakening economic conditions. As rupee has appreciated vs the CNY, the Chinese imports could get further cheap, eventually leading to increased imports and the dollar demand.

• RBI intervention: The RBI time to time has intervened in the spot market to curb steep volatility. As the RBI would look to build its reserve, it would grab this opportunity and protect the gains in the local unit.

• Hawkish Fed: While the US Fed decided to pause in its June meeting and hold interest rates steady, the Fed's commentary indicated that they were not finished with their hiking cycle. Despite the pause, the Fed's remarks suggested that future rate hikes are still on the table.

According to Pabari, overall, the rupee is likely to trade in the consolidated range of 81.80-82.70 as negative factors would outweigh the positive factors. "Ongoing Rupee gains would be short-lived, and it could move back to 82.50 levels as lower premiums would push the importers to hedge their risk for the near term. Exporters should participate on any pullback in the pair."

Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open with gains tracking global markets on Friday.