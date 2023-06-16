CNBC TV18
Rupee vs US dollar: INR rises 21 paise versus USD, below 82-mark

By Asmita Pant  Jun 16, 2023 9:14:44 AM IST (Published)

According to Pabari, overall, the rupee is likely to trade in the consolidated range of 81.80-82.70 as negative factors would outweigh the positive factors.

The rupee appreciated 21 paise from its previous close to 81.96 vs the US dollar on Friday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading marginally higher at 101.8.

Crude oil benchmarks extended losses in the session today. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.2 percent lower at $75.5 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.2 percent lower at $70.4 per barrel.
"The Indian rupee is expected to start the day at a one-month high against the USD due to positive market sentiment and increased demand for riskier assets. This surge in the rupee goes against the usual trend seen in June, where it typically depreciates, having done so in seven out of the last ten years as corporate inflows are helping. The appreciation of the local currency can be attributed to over $2 billion inflows from FII, with Indian equities appearing relatively more attractive and bearish dollar sentiment as of now," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.
X