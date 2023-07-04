Rupee vs US dollar: INR rises to 81.87 versus USD

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading nearly 0.06 percent lower at 102.585.

The rupee gained 4 paise to 81.87 in early trade on Tuesday against the US dollar. The rupee had closed at 81.91 on Monday against the US currency.

Crude oil benchmarks were trading higher today. At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 0.59 percent up at $75.09 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.63 percent up at $70.23 per barrel.

"Yesterday’s prints of India’s June Manufacturing PMI were softer than May’s but kept up with the momentum due to favorable demand conditions, keeping the rupee unchanged. Meanwhile, the pair is likely to oscillate within the 81.80-82.20 range for a few more sessions before marching towards 82.50 and above levels," said Amit Pabari, the MD of CR Forex.

On the global front, Pabari said, the DXY got a bit softer post the US manufacturing data showed a slump in June, reaching levels last seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. "However, while manufacturing is deteriorating, housing appears to be reviving, as a separate report showed spending on residential construction rebounded 2.2 percent in May after dropping 0.9 percent," he added.