Rupee vs US dollar: INR rises to 81.87 versus USD

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading nearly 0.06 percent lower at 102.585.

The rupee gained 4 paise to 81.87 in early trade on Tuesday against the US dollar. The rupee had closed at 81.91 on Monday against the US currency.

Crude oil benchmarks were trading higher today. At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 0.59 percent up at $75.09 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.63 percent up at $70.23 per barrel.