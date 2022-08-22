    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Rupee edges lower towards 80 mark against dollar

    By Asmita Pant

    The rupee edged lower to 79.83 against the US dollar on Monday amid strength in the greenback overseas.

    The rupee fell by five paise to 79.83 against the US dollar on Monday amid firmness in the greenback overseas. However, a sharp fall in global crude oil prices lent some support to the currency, keeping the losses in check.
    The dollar index — which measures the US dollar against a basket of currencies — remained flat.
    Crude oil prices fell amid fears of week demand on account of slowing economic growth.
    Brent crude futures slumped 1.4 percent to $95.4 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures 0.3 percent to $89.2 a barrel.
    The rupee is likely to move within a range of 79.75-80.10 with a negative bias in the near term, said IFA Global Research.
    "The key event this week would be the Jackson Hole symposium," it said in a note.
    Indian equity benchmarks opened in the red mirroring largely negative moves across global markets.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog

