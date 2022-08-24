Rupee steady at 79.84 against US dollar

By Asmita Pant

The rupee rose against the US dollar for the second consecutive trading session on Wednesday. The domestic currency climbed two paise to touch 79.84 against the greenback amid fall in global crude oil benchmarks. Slight upward movement in US dollar, however , kept the gains in check.

The rupee settled at 79.86 against the dollar in the previous session.

Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA GLobal, said, "Rupee was under pressure through the session yesterday . Central bank was likely intervening around 79.90." Goenka added that the outperformance of Rupee resulted in a steep fall in Cross/INR rates with EUR/INR approaching 79 yesterday and GBP/INR trading below 94. Rupee strengthened further against the Yuan to 11.62.

According to Goenka, the rupee is likely to trade a 79.75-80.05 range with weakening bias.

The dollar index — which measures the US dollar against a basket of currencies — climbed 0.2.

Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday on fears of output cut by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Allies (OPEC). Brent crude futures slumped 0.5 percent to $99.7 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were 0.4 percent down at $93.4 a barrel.