Rupee remains steady at 79.80 against dollar

By Asmita Pant

Mini According to Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA GLobal, rupee will trade a 79.65-79.90 range intraday with sideways price action in Thursday's session.

The rupee rose one paise to touch 79.80 against the US dollar on Thursday amid an easing greenback. However, gains in global crude oil benchmarks restricted the gains.

According to Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA GLobal, rupee will trade a 79.65-79.90 range intraday with sideways price action in Thursday's session.

Dollar has weakened against other major currencies. The dollar index — which measures the US dollar against a basket of currencies — was marginally down.

Crude oil prices climbed on Thursday on fears of possible output cut by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Allies (OPEC). Brent crude futures rose 0.3 percent to $102.1 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures climbed 0.8 percent to $95.7 a barrel.

Indian equity benchmarks opened in green on Thursday breaking a three day negative opening streak tracing largely positive cues from global markets. "17,330 is a crucial support for the Nifty and as long as that holds, Nifty could keep pushing higher," said Goenka.

US yields have risen 5-6 bps across the curve with two years now at 3.37 percent and 10 year at 3.10 percent ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech at Jackson Hole symposium tomorrow.