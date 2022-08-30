Rupee hovers near 80 mark against dollar

By Asmita Pant

The rupee appreciated four paise to touch 79.92 against dollar a day after it hit a record low of 80.08. Easing global crude oil benchmarks yielded support to the currency, while largely unchanged dollar kept the gains in check.

The currency closed at 79.96 against the greenback on Monday.

According to Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO of IFA GLobal, rupee is likely to remain under pressure, "but central bank intervention is likely to limit weakness". Goenka sees rupee trading in a 79.80-80.10 range intraday with sideways price action.

On Monday, the rupee slumped below 80 mark against the dollar for the first time since July 21, 2022.

The dollar, which scaled a 20-year peak against major peers on Monday, remained firm. The dollar index — which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies — rose almost 0.1 percent to 108.9.

Crude oil prices fell on Tuesday, after touching highest gains in more than a month, as global inflation worries took the centre stage pushing away fears of possible output cut by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech in the annual Jackson Hole symposium signalled that interest rates would be kept higher for longer to bring down inflation.

Brent crude futures fell 4.5 percent to $98.3 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures followed suit, and fell 0.5 percent to $96.5.