Rupee weakens as dollar hovers near 20-year highs

By Asmita Pant

The rupee edged five paise lower to 79.61 against the US dollar on Friday as the dollar hovered near a two decade high mark. Rise in global crude oil benchmarks further yielded pressure on the currency.

The currency can be expected to trade in 79.55-79.85 range with sideways price action, according to Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO of IFA Global.

Goenka said that the rupee has strengthened against the Yuan to 11.52 which bodes well for core inflation. "We are close to the lower end of the 11.49-11.90 band. Down side from here should be limited."

The rupee settled at 79.56 against the dollar in the previous session.

On Friday, the dollar rebounded after climbing to a 20-year high overnight. The dollar index — which measures the US dollar against a basket of currencies — was 0.2 percent down at 109.5.

Crude oil prices climbed on Friday ahead of OPEC meeting scheduled on September 5. Brent crude futures rose 1.7 percent to almost $94 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures climbed 1.8 percent to $88.2 a barrel.

Indian equity benchmarks made a gap-up start on last trading day of the week before giving up initial gains later in the trade.