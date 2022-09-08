    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Rupee strengthens by 22 paise against dollar as crude oil hits 7-month low

    Rupee strengthens by 22 paise against dollar as crude oil hits 7-month low

    Rupee strengthens by 22 paise against dollar as crude oil hits 7-month low
    By Asmita Pant

    The rupee edged higher to 79.90 against the US dollar as oil prices slumped to seven-months low. The greenback retreated from two-decade highs.

    The rupee surged 22 paise from its previous close to 79.68 against the US dollar on Thursday, as the crude oil rates slipped to seven-month low. The greenback retreated from two-decade highs lending support to the currency.
    Global crude oil benchmarks fell amid COVID-19 curbs in China — the world's biggest importer of crude oil — and expectations of interest rate hike, fears economic recession and lower fuel demand.
    Crude oil prices slumped to the lowest since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Brent crude futures fell 0.5 percent to $87.6 a barrel.
    The dollar index — which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies — retreated from 20-year highs. The dollar index fell 0.2 percent to 109.6 on the last count.
    Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex, highlighted that the rupee has remained the best performer for the past three weeks as the dollar-rupee pair has weakened merely by 0.80 percent vs other global and Asian peers.
    "As long as 80.10 is protected, selling above 79.90 is advisable. On the flip side, the near-term bottom for the pair seems to be around 79.40-79.20 levels which is less likely to be taken out," Pabari said.
    The rupee is expected to trade a 79.55-79.85 range intraday against dollar with strengthening bias, according to Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO of IFA Global.
    The Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex  and NSE Nifty50 — opened higher on Thursday tracing gains across global counterparts.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    First Published: IST

    Tags

    Dollar rupee forex rupee

