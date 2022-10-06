Rupee steady near 81.5 against dollar — here are the key factors supporting the currency

By Asmita Pant

Mini The rupee remained unchanged near to 81.5 vs dollar on Thursday amid fall in greenback and rise in oil prices following OPEC output cut.

The rupee remained unchanged from its previous close to 81.51 vs dollar on Thursday as greenback moved lower. Oil prices rose after OPEC agreed to slash crude oil output.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against a basket of six peers — was down 0.2 percent at 110.7 on the last count. Crude oil prices surged after OPEC slashed crude oil output by 2 million barrel per day.

Brent crude futures rose 0.6 percent to almost $94 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate futures surged 0.7 percent to almost $88.4 a barrel.

"Rupee is likely to trade with an expected intraday range of 81.35 to 81.90," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex. "The cues for the USDINR in recent days have been mixed. On one side, weakness in the USD amid a short recovery in riskier equities and currencies along with RBI’s small step towards guiding oil refiners to lean on the $9 billion credit line instead of the spot helped Rupee to off from its low," he said.

But, Pabari stated that the recovery in US yields amid rising inflationary concerns has again put pressure on rupee in the Asian market on Thursday. "The focus shifts to today’s US private payroll and tomorrow’s official job report, which will further drive the momentum in USD and thus will guide the Rupee. Overall, we expect the USDINR pair to remain in a range of 81.20 to 81.90, before breaking towards 82.50 levels."