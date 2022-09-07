Rupee slips to 79.88 as dollar returns to 2-decade high

By Asmita Pant

The rupee fell by four paise from its previous close to 79.88 against the US dollar on Wednesday, as the greenback returned to two-decade highs. Easing crude oil rates, however, lent support to the currency.

Global crude oil benchmarks fell after China — the world's biggest importer of crude oil — reimposed COVID-19 curbs.

Crude oil prices slumped for a second session day on Wednesday. Brent crude futures fell 1.5 percent to $91.5 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate futures dropped 1.7 percent to $85.33 a barrel.

The dollar index — which measures the greenback against the Japanese yen, the British pound, the Euro, the Swiss franc, the Canadian dollar and the Swedish krona — climbed as much as 0.5 percent to a two-decade high of 110.6.

"At the moment, it's a tussle between the RBI and the markets, which are testing the RBI's resolve to defend the rupee," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO of IFA Global.

He expects the rupee to move within a range of 79.75-80.05 against the dollar with a downside bias.