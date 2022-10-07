Rupee depreciates over 10% against dollar in 2022

By Sangam Singh

The rupee depreciated by as much as 32 paise from its previous close to a record low of 82.20 vs dollar on Friday amid rise in oil prices following the OPEC output cut. The greenback moved lower in choppy trade against six other peers.

The rupee has depreciated about one percent in the last four trading session and has fallen more than 10 percent in 2022 so far.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against a basket of six peers — was last down 0.1 percent at 112.1.

The oil prices rose in the early trade on Friday, continuing the upward trend after OPEC announced an output cut on Wednesday. Brent crude futures rose half a percent to almost $95 a barrel, before reversing the gains in choppy trade. West Texas Intermediate futures were down 0.1 percent at $88.4 a barrel at the last count.

"If the oil again jumps above $100 per barrel, it will surely ring alarms and further stress the deficits and the rupee," said Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors.

Pabari said that a mild intervention by the RBI to control volatility in the spot market might be seen in Friday's session. "Overall, we expect the USDINR pair to trade higher in a range of 81.80 to 82.50, before breaking towards 83.00 levels," said Pabari.