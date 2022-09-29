Rupee appreciates by 33 paise to 81.61 against US dollar

Mini
The rupee appreciated to 81.61 against the US dollar on Thursday, as the greenback retreated from a two-decade high against six other peers.
The rupee appreciated by 33 paise, reversing most of the losses from previous session, to 81.61 against the US dollar on Thursday as the greenback retreated from a 20-year high against six other peers. Falling crude oil prices lent support to the rupee.
The dollar index — which measures the American currency against a basket of six peers — retreated, but not far, from a 20-year peak, of 114.7. The index was last up 0.7 percent at 113.3.
Crude oil prices were steady near their lowest levels in nine months. Brent crude futures slumped 5.5 percent to $82.9 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate futures fell 0.7 percent to $81.5 a barrel.
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 made a gap-up start on Thursday. Investors awaited the outcome of a key meeting of the RBI's rate-setting panel due on Friday for cues.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!