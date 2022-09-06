Rupee edges higher amid easing oil rates

By Asmita Pant

Mini The rupee edged higher to 79.80 against the US dollar as the greenback remained unchanged, but not far from two-decade high. Crude oil price fell after OPEC announced an output cut of 100,000 barrels per day in October.

The rupee rose four paise from its previous close to 79.80 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid a steady greenback. Global crude oil benchmarks edged lower after OPEC+ announced output cut on Monday.

Dollar remained firm near two decade highs against a basket of currencies. The dollar index — which measures the greenback against the Japanese yen, the British pound, the Euro, the Swiss franc, the Canadian dollar and the Swedish krona — was largely unchanged.

Crude oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, offsetting gains from previous session, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies announced decision to cut output by 100,000 barrels per day in October.

Brent crude futures fell 1.1 percent to $94.7 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures, however, climbed 2.8 percent up at $89.33 a barrel, respectively.

Rupee ended five paise weaker at 79.84 against the US dollar. RBI was seen protecting 79.90 throughout the session yesterday, said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO of IFA Global.

Goenka expects the domestic currency to move in a range of 79.60-79.90 on Tuesday.

Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — made a gap-up start on Tuesday tracing mixed cues from global markets.