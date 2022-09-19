Rupee appreciates to 79.68 against US dollar

Mini
The rupee inched higher to 79.68 against the US dollar on Monday aided by a weakening greenback overseas. Rising crude oil rates, however, limited the upside for the rupee.
The rupee gained by six paise to 79.68 against the US dollar on Monday, supported by a fall in the greenback overseas though rising crude oil prices limited the upside.
Global crude oil rates rose amid supply concerns ahead of a European Union embargo on Russian oil in December and fears of a global recession that could dampen demand.
Brent crude futures and WTI futures jumped 1.3 percent each to $92.6 and $85.9 a barrel.
The dollar index — which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies — was down 0.2 percent at 109.2 at the last count.
"We have been seeing the RBI intervene close to 79.85-79.90 levels," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO of IFA Global. He expects the rupee to trade within a 79.60-79.90 range with an upside bias in the near term.
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 swung between gains and losses amid choppy trade in morning deals on Monday, as nervousness persisted globally ahead of a key rate decision by the Fed due this week.
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!