Rupee appreciates to 79.68 against US dollar

By Asmita Pant

The rupee gained by six paise to 79.68 against the US dollar on Monday, supported by a fall in the greenback overseas though rising crude oil prices limited the upside.

Global crude oil rates rose amid supply concerns ahead of a European Union embargo on Russian oil in December and fears of a global recession that could dampen demand.

Brent crude futures and WTI futures jumped 1.3 percent each to $92.6 and $85.9 a barrel.

The dollar index — which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies — was down 0.2 percent at 109.2 at the last count.

"We have been seeing the RBI intervene close to 79.85-79.90 levels," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO of IFA Global. He expects the rupee to trade within a 79.60-79.90 range with an upside bias in the near term.