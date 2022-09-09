Rupee leaps by 26 paise in 2 days as crude oil cools off

By Asmita Pant

Mini The rupee rose 7 paise on Friday to 79.64 against the US dollar, as easing oil prices and fall in greenback supported the currency.

The rupee gained seven paise from its previous close to 79.64 against the US dollar on Friday, as easing crude oil rates supported the currency. The fall in greenback further yielded support.

The currency has gained 26 paise in the last two days as crude oil prices hovered near seven-month low.

Global crude oil benchmarks fell on worries of Fed's aggressive rate hikes and COVID-19 curbs in China. The prices rebounded slightly from seven-month low in the previous session.

Brent crude futures fell 2.1 percent to $87.2 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate futures fell almost one percent.

The dollar index — which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies — slumped almost a percent to 108.8.

Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex said that the focus would be on European Central Bank, Bank of England, and Fed as the central banks struggle to seek actions that can find the right balance on the interest rates, inflation, and growth.

On domestic currency, he said, "For now, 80.10 has acted as the wall for the Dollar-Rupee pair, one has to see how far these levels are protected amid the changing global scenario," Pabari said.

"Breaking of these levels will invite a bigger momentum in the pair likely on the higher side towards 80.50-81.00 levels. On the flip side, 79.20 to 79.00 would be a crucial support to watch for," he added.

Rupee is expected to move within a 79.45-79.75 range against the dollar with a downside bias, according to Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO of IFA Global.