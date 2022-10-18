    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Rupee appreciates to 82.20 vs dollar

    The rupee advanced by 15 paise to 82.20 vs dollar from its previous close on Monday supported by easing of greenback against six other peers overseas. However, crude oil prices remained steady.

    The dollar index — which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies — was 0.2 percent up at 112.1 at the last count.
    Oil prices steadied in early Asian trade on Tuesday. Brent crude futures were trading 0.3 percent higher at $91.9 per barrel while the WTI futures were trading 0.4 percent up at $84.8 per barrel at the last count.
    Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 opened higher on Tuesday tracking a rise across global markets amid optimism about the corporate earnings season.
