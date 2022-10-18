Rupee appreciates to 82.20 vs dollar

By Sangam Singh

Mini The rupee advanced by 15 paise to 82.20 vs dollar from its previous close on Monday supported by easing of greenback against six other peers overseas. However, crude oil prices remained steady.

The dollar index — which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies — was 0.2 percent up at 112.1 at the last count.

Oil prices steadied in early Asian trade on Tuesday. Brent crude futures were trading 0.3 percent higher at $91.9 per barrel while the WTI futures were trading 0.4 percent up at $84.8 per barrel at the last count.