Rupee gains by 23 paise on easing dollar

By Asmita Pant

Mini The rupee rose as much as 23 paise to 79.29 against the US dollar on Tuesday, as oil prices edged lower. The fall in greenback yielded support to the currency.

The rupee strengthened by 23 paise — its biggest jump in three weeks — to 79.29 from its previous close to 79.52 against the US dollar on Tuesday, amid fall in global crude oil rates. The rupee was also supported by a fall in the greenback.

Global crude oil benchmarks rose early in the trade before falling on possible rate hikes and demand fears. Brent crude futures fell as much as 2.9 percent to $91.2 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate futures fell 1.3 percent to $86.6 per barrel.

The dollar index — which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies — was last down 0.2 percent at 107.9.

Amid a strong comeback in the equities with Sensex breaching 60,000, resumption of foreign inflows, and subdued oil prices, one shouldn’t be surprised to see the rupee below 79.50 levels, said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.

"As the pair sustainably trades below 79.50, importers are likely to get complacent and exporters would begin to panic and sell those who might have not covered earlier, further aggravating the move," Pabari said.

He added that if the remaining next crucial support of 79.20 is taken out, the rupee can move towards 78.80. "On the flip side, a rebound over 79.50 could drive the pair to 79.80 levels."