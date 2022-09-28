By Asmita Pant

The rupee depreciated by 32 paise or 0.4 percent to a record low of 81.90 against the US dollar on Wednesday, as the greenback returned to a 20-year high against six other peers. Falling crude oil prices, however, lent some support to the rupee.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the euro, the franc, the yen, the Canadian dollar, the pound and the krona — climbed to a 20-year peak, of 114.65, after a day's pause. The gauge was last seen trading up 0.4 percent at 114.5.

Crude oil prices were steady near their lowest levels in eight months. Brent crude futures slumped 2.4 percent to $82.8 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate futures almost two percent to $76.94 a barrel.

The news that India's inclusion into a key government bond index is pushed back to the next year spurred demand for dollars, taking the rupee past 81.60, said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex Advisors.

The Indian government needs to address various operational issues with regards to India's inclusion, news agency Reuters reported on Tuesday.

"There has been notable outflow from Indian equities since the day the Fed announced its rate hike. The RBI will have to closely monitor the situation. If not today or tomorrow, the expectation of direct or indirect intervention will rise on the (RBI) policy day," added Pabari, who expects the rupee to move within a range of 82.50-83.00 over the near term.

Analysts expect volatility in the currency market to persist on account of the expiry of exchange-traded currency derivatives due later in the day.