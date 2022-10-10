Rupee falls to record low of 82.64 against dollar

By Asmita Pant

Mini The rupee depreciated by 32 paise or 0.4 percent to hit a record low of 82.64 against the dollar on Monday after crossing the 82 mark for the first time ever in the previous session on Friday. The greenback edged higher, while crude oil prices retreated from five-week high.

The dollar index — which measures the greenback against a basket of six other peers — was marginally up at 112.7 at the last count. The gauge has hovered near 20-year highs for the past few weeks.

Crude oil prices fell on Monday, after rising to five week high on the news of the OPEC production cut. Both Brent crude futures and WTI futures were nearly a percent up at the last count.

"Bets for more aggressive Fed rate hikes, elevated US bond yields, US dollar index, and oil prices are further going to cause pain to the already stretched deficits and further dent the rupee," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex Advisors.

"It will be interesting to watch out if the RBI allows the USDINR to go beyond 83.00 levels in today’s (Monday) session... Overall, we expect the USDINR pair to trade higher in a range of 82.50 to 83, before breaking towards 83.50 levels," Pabari added.

"Rupee was the worst performing Asian currency last week. Post the US labor data, USD/INR surged to 82.80 in offshore trading on Friday," highlighted Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO of IFA Global.

"After having exhausted a significant portion of its reserves, RBI seems concerned about the burn rate of reserves and appears to be spending them very judiciously. This has resulted in the rupee adjusting and aligning itself with fundamentals and it's peer group currencies," Goenka said.

Rupee is likely to trade a 82.50-82.90 range with weakening bias, according to Goenka