Rupee depreciates to 79.80 against dollar — here's what analysts say

By Asmita Pant

The rupee fell by 10 paise from its previous close to 79.80 against the US dollar on Friday amid fall in crude oil rates and ease in the greenback overseas.

Global crude oil benchmarks fell in early trade as fears of tight supply outweighed recession and rising inflation concerns. Brent crude futures 0.4 percent to $90.5 a barrel. WTI futures fell 0.8 percent to $81.4 per barrel.

The dollar index — which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies — fell 0.2 percent to 109.3 on Friday.

Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex, said, "the recent sharp appreciation in rupee near 79.00 levels has been quickly washed off for it to trade again back to near 79.80 levels. It could be the influence of the strong dollar, weaker sentiments or weakening of the Chinese Yuan past 7.00 all negative factors weighing on rupee."

According to Pabari, the level of 80.10 remains a strong resistance for the USDINR pair, which haven’t been able to breach multiple times in the past though however posed the rest of the currencies are. "Breaking of 80.10 could invite another upside move of 50 paisa to 1 rupee. On the flip side, 79.00 remains a strong support for the pair."