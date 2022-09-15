Rupee edges lower to 79.52 against dollar

By Asmita Pant

Mini The rupee fell to 79.68 against the US dollar on Thursday, amid rise in oil prices and small downward movement in the greenback.

The rupee fell by eight paise from its previous close to 79.52 against the US dollar on Thursday as crude oil rates edged higher. The rupee was supported by a marginal fall in the greenback.

Global crude oil benchmarks rose as supply concerns and a looming rail stoppage in the United States took centre stage. Brent crude futures rose 0.6 percent to $94.7 a barrel. WTI futures rose 0.7 percent to $89.2 a barrel.

The dollar index — which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies — was moved slightly down to 109.31.

Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — opened in the green on Thursday. Nifty50 opened near 18,100, Nifty Bank touched a record high of 41,829.