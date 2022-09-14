Rupee makes a sharp U-turn, falls by 45 paise against US dollar

By Asmita Pant

Mini The rupee fell as much as 45 paise to 79.60 against the US dollar on Wednesday, as global crude oil prices rose afte OPEC kept the oil demand forecast unchanged.

The rupee fell by 45 paise from its previous close to 79.15 against the US dollar on Wednesday amid rise in global crude oil prices. The downside, however, was limited by a fall in greenback.

The rupee appreciated 46 paise in the previous session to over one month high against the US dollar.

Global crude oil benchmarks rose after Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) kept oil demand forecasts unchanged from last month. The OPEC said in its report that the oil demand will increase by 3.1 million barrels per day in 2022 and 2.7 million barrels per day in 2023.

Brent crude futures jumped 2.5 percent to $95.5 a barrel. WTI futures rose 0.6 percent to $87.8.

The dollar index — which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies — was last down 0.1 percent at 109.45.

"This is how the dynamics of the market changes in just a few hours of the release of economic data," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.

He said that the reason of chaos in the global market after the US CPI data is that the economic data delivered against the market expectation of 8.1 percent print and sentiment got hurt.

Pabari said, "The Indian rupee fell from 79.15 to 79.60 in the evening NDF market. It would be a wider day for the rupee today with an expected range of 79.30 to 79.90. "