Rupee steady at 82.35, steers clear of record low

By Asmita Pant

The rupee edged three paise lower to 82.35 against the dollar on Tuesday after hitting a record low of 82.64 in the previous session as crude oil prices retreated from highs. The rise in dollar continued to put pressure on the domestic currency.

The dollar index — which measures the greenback against a basket of six other peers — was up 0.3 percent at 113.4 at the last count. The gauge has hovered near 20-year highs for the past few weeks.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday amid stronger US dollar and rise in COVID-19 cases in China fueled fears of slowing global demand. Brent crude futures were down 0.3 percent at $95.9 per barrel at the last count.

"Yesterday, markets saw another evident episode of RBI intervention USDINR pair fell sharply from 82.60 to 82.38 levels," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex Advisors, adding, " An average of nearly $5 billion has been sold every week for the past four weeks still the rupee weakened from 79.50 to 82.50 levels during the same period, indicating the global pressure on the currency amid the dollar crunch."

"With the current pace of intervention, the USDINR pair could consolidate between 82.00 to 83.00 levels for the next couple of sessions before breaking above the 83.00 mark," Pabari suggests.