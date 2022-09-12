    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    market Newscurrency News

    Rupee steady 50 paise above record low as dollar and oil slide

    By Asmita Pant

    The rupee edged lower to 79.63 against the US dollar on Monday, holding fort about 50 paise above a record low hit last month.

    The rupee fell by five paise from its previous close to 79.63 against the US dollar on Monday, holding fort about 50 paise above a record low hit last month. Easing crude oil rates and a weakening dollar overseas supported the rupee.
    Global crude oil rates declined amid fears of potential interest rate hikes in the US and Europe, and fresh COVID curbs in China.
    Brent crude and WTI futures fell almost two percent to $91.2 a barrel and $85.2 a barrel respectively.
    The dollar index — which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies — dropped as much as 0.4 percent to 108.7.
    The rupee had hit a lifetime low of 80.12 against the greenback on August 29.
    "The rupee continues to outperform the dollar as the RBI has been intervening with a lot of resolve in the 79.90-79.95 zone," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO of IFA Global.
    One can expect it to move within a 79.45-79.70 range against the dollar in the near term, he said.
    Analysts awaited data on consumer inflation in India and a GDP reading from the UK due later in the day for cues.
    Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 — traded in the green on Monday amid positive global cues.
    First Published:  IST

