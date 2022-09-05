    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newscurrency Newsrupee dollar forex inr edges lower as usd holds on to 20 year highs 14647821.htm

    Rupee edges lower as dollar holds on to 20-year highs

    Rupee edges lower as dollar holds on to 20-year highs

    Rupee edges lower as dollar holds on to 20-year highs
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)

    Mini

    The rupee edged lower to 79.83 against the US dollar as the greenback hovered near a two-decade high and crude oil rose ahead of a meeting of OPEC and its allies scheduled later in the day.

    The rupee fell three paise from its previous close to 79.83 against the US dollar on Monday amid strength in greenback. Global crude oil benchmarks edged higher ahead of a meeting of top producers adding pressure on the domestic currency.
    Dollar hovered near two decade highs against a basket of currencies. The dollar index — which measures the US dollar against a basket of currencies — was 0.5 percent up at 110.1.
    Crude oil prices climbed on Monday amid expectations of modifications in production and support prices in a meeting of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies scheduled later in the day. Brent crude futures and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures climbed almost two percent each to $94.9 and $88.6 a barrel, respectively.
    Rupee is likely to continue to remain under pressure, said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO of IFA Global. "RBI's resolve to defend the rupee will be tested." Goenka said "79.90-80.10 is a critical resistance zone, break of which could trigger stops."
    Goenka expects the domestic currency to move in a range of 79.70-80.00 on Monday.
    Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — made a flat start on first trading day of the week tracing mixed cues from global markets before climbing around half a percent in early trade.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog

    Tags

    DollarDollar rupeedollar to rupeedollar vs rupeeForexrupee

    Next Article

    Rupee rises to a two-week high vs dollar

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng