Rupee edges lower as dollar holds on to 20-year highs

By Asmita Pant

The rupee fell three paise from its previous close to 79.83 against the US dollar on Monday amid strength in greenback. Global crude oil benchmarks edged higher ahead of a meeting of top producers adding pressure on the domestic currency.

Dollar hovered near two decade highs against a basket of currencies. The dollar index — which measures the US dollar against a basket of currencies — was 0.5 percent up at 110.1.

Crude oil prices climbed on Monday amid expectations of modifications in production and support prices in a meeting of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies scheduled later in the day. Brent crude futures and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures climbed almost two percent each to $94.9 and $88.6 a barrel, respectively.

Rupee is likely to continue to remain under pressure, said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO of IFA Global. "RBI's resolve to defend the rupee will be tested." Goenka said "79.90-80.10 is a critical resistance zone, break of which could trigger stops."

Goenka expects the domestic currency to move in a range of 79.70-80.00 on Monday.