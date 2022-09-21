Rupee edges lower to 79.79 against dollar

By Sangam Singh

The rupee fell by four paise from its previous close to close at 79.75 against the US dollar on Wednesday due to rising crude oil prices and gain in the greenback overseas.

Global crude oil benchmarks remained volatile amid worries of aggressive tightening by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks that can lead to curbed demand.

Brent crude futures and WTI futures jumped 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent respectively to $90.9 and $84.1 a barrel.

The dollar index — which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies — was largely unchanged.