Rupee edges lower to 79.79 against dollar

Mini
The rupee fell by four paise from its previous close due to rising crude oil prices and gain in the greenback overseas.
The rupee fell by four paise from its previous close to close at 79.75 against the US dollar on Wednesday due to rising crude oil prices and gain in the greenback overseas.
Global crude oil benchmarks remained volatile amid worries of aggressive tightening by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks that can lead to curbed demand.
Brent crude futures and WTI futures jumped 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent respectively to $90.9 and $84.1 a barrel.
The dollar index — which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies — was largely unchanged.
Amit Pabari, MD of CR Forex Advisors said, "Globally, USD was seen dominating as US 10-year real yields quoted at the highest levels since 2011. Today, the Indian Rupee is suggesting a slightly weaker opening around 79.83 and it is likely to trade in a choppy range of 79.60 to 80.00. If the Rupee depreciates sharply beyond the All-time-low of 80.10 post Fed meeting, then RBI will be in vigilant mode."
Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — started the session with minor cuts, tracking losses across other Asian equities.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!