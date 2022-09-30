Rupee appreciates to 81.62 vs dollar ahead of RBI policy announcement

By Asmita Pant

The rupee appreciated by 24 paise to 81.62 against the US dollar on Friday, as the greenback eased after touching 20-year high against six other peers in preceding sessions. Oil prices remained largely unchanged on prospect of OPEC output cut.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against a basket of six peers — was marginally down at 112.1 on the last count.

Crude oil prices remained steady ahead of OPEC meeting scheduled on October 5. Brent crude futures were last down 0.9 percent to $87.1 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate futures were down 0.1 percent to $81.1 a barrel on the last count.

"RBI is likely to raise the interest rate for the fourth time by 50 bps in an appropriate reaction to the aggressive Fed rate hike cycle. Also, it is likely to address the liquidity issue in the markets that have developed due to its huge intervention through selling Fx reserves and buying the Indian rupee," said said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.

Pabari said that the short to medium term outlook for the rupee remains negative as the global dollar demand will continue to grow as we see more of problems and limited firepower with the RBI. "Any pullback near 80.80-81.20 amid the policy announcement, global developments or RBI intervention shall be short-lived and a temporary one. The pair is biased on the upside with a potential of 82.50-83.00 levels," he said.