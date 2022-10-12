Rupee steady at 82.28 against dollar amid easing oil rates

By Asmita Pant

The rupee edged higher to 82.28 against the US dollar on Wednesday, supported by a decline in crude oil prices though a rise in the greenback against six other peers overseas continued to limit the upside.

The dollar index — which measures the greenback against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — continued its upward movement for the sixth session in a row. It was last seen trading 0.2 percent higher at 113.4.

The gauge has hovered near 20-year highs for the past few weeks.

Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in China that triggered fears of slowing global demand. Brent crude futures were down 0.6 percent at $93.8 per barrel.

"With the liquidity slipping into deficit again on high credit growth ahead of festival demand, it will be a tough call for RBI to limit the losses in the rupee via spending reserves," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex Advisors.

"The near-term bottom for the USD-INR pair lies around 82, and with the RBI’s absence, it could move again to 82.5-83 levels in the next few sessions," he said.